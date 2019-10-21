My Hero Academia Season 4 Kicks Off a Major War

My Hero Academia made its season four premiere this year slowly with a recap, but the anime decided to rev up big time this week. The show returned with episode two over the weekend, and it kicked off a new arc in earnest. At last, fans got to meet Overhaul in all of his terrifying splendor, but that is not all the new baddie did.

No, the Yakuza leader made sure to drop a big surprise with his debut. Overhaul is taken to the heart of the League of Villains, and it is there the villain announced his intent to wage war with the organization despite their similar alignments.

For those who are caught up with My Hero Academia, they saw the declaration in all of his bloody style. Overhaul met up with the League of Villains, and Shigaraki recognized the baddie almost immediately. All For One told Shigaraki once before that Overhaul led the Shie Hassaikai, an organization stemming from the Yakuza of the old days.

It turns out Overhaul met up with the League of Villains for a different reason than expected. The baddie decided he wanted to recruit the gang to the Shie Hassaikai given their fame. Of course, Shigaraki is not introduced in doing a merger, and he gets a little too hot-headed about the intrusion. His pushback leads Overhaul to kill Magne in a damning attack filled with gore, and the war starts from there.

With the League of Villains horrified by Magne’s death, the group is ready to wage war against Overhaul for his transgression. And in the same breath, the Shie Hassaikai is ready to do what it takes to crush the League for making the first move. Now, fans are eager to see how this war works moving forward, and they are sure it is only going to get even more violent.

