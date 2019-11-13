My Hero Academia Doubles Down on Overhaul’s Murderous Nature

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is getting ready to dive fully into one of the most intense arcs in the anime to date, and the Shie Hassaikai arc has already resulted in some explosive moments from the new central villain Overhaul. After being teased at the end of the third season, the fourth season has fulfilled the promise that Overhaul would be bringing in a violent new wave. The latest episode of the series has definitely doubled down on this now that Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata have had their first face-to-face confrontation with the villain.

Episode 67 of the series sees Overhaul nearly kill Midoriya and Mirio when the two of them stumble into the mysterious young girl Eri. As Midoriya prods Overhaul about why Eri is so frightened of him, Overhaul’s bloodlust kicks in and Eri has to go with him to keep the villain from killing the two young heroes with ease.

When Eri accidentally bumps into Midoriya and Mirio while the two of them are on patrol, she clings onto Midoriya for dear life. Overhaul suddenly arrives and tries to bring her back with him, but Midoriya refuses to let her go. He can’t ignore her trembling despite the more experienced Mirio wanting to treat Overhaul like a normal citizen, but this all soon falls apart when Overhaul walks them into an alley.

As the two of them follow Overhaul, he begins to remove one of his gloves and his bloodlust radiates off of him. He’s ready to kill them without a second thought, but before he can do so Eri decides to go back with him. Mirio realizes that she went back with him because Overhaul was clearly intending to kill, and fans know that removing his gloves leads to whatever killer Quirk that allowed him to explode Magne in a geyser of blood.

If Overhaul was willing to kill the two young heroes in broad daylight because they suspected him, he’s willing to do much more for those who directly oppose him. As the season continues, Midoriya and the others will really see what he’s capable of.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.