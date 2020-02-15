My Hero Academia Introduces New YouTuber Villains

My Hero Academia’s fourth season has officially kicked off the Culture Festival arc with the latest episode of the series, and it will bring the fourth season to its end when all is said and done. As Izuku Midoriya and the rest of Class 1-A work to unwind and try to ease the worries of the non-hero students in U.A. Academy after this tumultuous year, they are preparing to go all-out with a full celebration. But much like every other arc in the series thus far, things aren’t going to go exactly in they way they expect as the latest episode of the anime introduced fans to two new villains.

Episode 81 of the series introduces Gentle Criminal and La Brava to My Hero Academia‘s fourth season, and their modus operandi is much different than the other villains seen in the series thus far. While other villains operated in the shadows in order to accomplish their evil deeds, these two have gone quite public with each of their outings.

In fact, there’s a whole production behind each of their “appearances” as Gentle Criminal is My Hero Academia‘s version of a YouTuber who is trying to gain some kind of notoriety (or infamy) with each one of his videos that depict him committing crimes of some sort with the “Gentle Video” brand.

Towards the end of Episode 80 of the series, the two of them seem a little more ridiculous that all of their pomp and circumstance would imply. As Gentle Criminal becomes a strange and intense presence looming over the upcoming Culture Festival, there’s also a sense of goofiness from the two that other villains absolutely did not have. Now it’s a matter of seeing how they play into the rest of the season.

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.