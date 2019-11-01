My Hero Academia Season 4 Reveals New Cast Additions

My Hero Academia’s fourth season has now planted the seeds for the main crux of the Shie Hassaikai arc as fans were introduced to the deadly new villain Overhaul, who’s ties to the criminal world go back further than even hero society does. With such a deadly villain who’s got a set plan of his own, he’s got a whole group of supporters backing him up and willing to die for his cause. These are the members of the Shie Hassaikai, the yakuza organization that is trying to get its power back now that both All Might and All For One are gone.

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump (as reported by Anime News Network) revealed the new voice cast additions for ten new characters who will be making their debut as part of the Shie Hassaikai group working under Overhaul. The new additions are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takumi Asahina as Hari Kurono

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Joi Irinaka

Shohei Kajikawa as Kendo Rappa

Jun Miyamoto as Hekiji Tengai

Takayuki Masuda as Shin Nemoto

Kouji Takahashi as Deidoru Sakaki

KENN as Toya Setsuno

Kenichirp Matsuda as Yu Hojo

Kengo Tsujii as Soramitsu Tabe

Hiroaki Okuda as Rikiya Katsukame

It’s currently unclear whether these new additions were going to make their official anime debut with the next episode of the series, but there’s going to be a little wait to see these new characters either way. Due to the Rugby World Cup airing in the series’ timeslot this coming weekend, Episode 67 of the series will not be premiering until next week. Meaning that My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 4 will not be officially airing until Saturday, November 9th.

Funimation has confirmed this release delay as well, noting that Episode 67 will have both a subbed and English dubbed version upon release. Couple this with the intense post-credits scene teasing Midoriya’s first meeting with Overhaul, and the wait for the next episode is certainly going to be a tough one.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

via ANN