My Hero Academia Season 6 Just Brought Back the Anime's Best Villain

My Hero Academia is at it again. Season six is making its way into a new arc, and of course, that means our heroes are feeling the aftermath of their raid against Shigaraki. The show's latest episode proved society is at a crossroads because of the attack, and Shigaraki just made things worse with a jailbreak. And now, well – the series' most impressive villain is on the loose once more.

Oh, and to be clear, we are not talking about All For One. The mastermind is strong, yes, but he doesn't have the clout needed to take on Stain. The villain kickstarted a movement when he showed up, and Stain is now back on the streets.

The whole thing came to light when season six put out its latest episode. It was there fans watched as Shigaraki and his allies took apart the max security prison Tartarus. Obviously, this was one to free All For One, and a number of other high-profile baddies were brought to freedom. This included guys like Overhaul, and Stain was one of several that made their escape.

Obviously, it is easy to get why Stain's escape has everyone on edge. The villain made a name for himself in season two as Stain revealed his dark view of hero society. The madman was affronted by all the fakes he saw in the profession who used the name hero for clout. This pushed Stain to kill a number of heroes and injure others like Iida's older brother. But during the attack on Hosu, Stain was brought down by the efforts of Izuku, Shoto, and Iida.

Stain went to prison for his crimes, but his legacy lived on through social media. The League of Villains recruited its best members because of Stain's ideology, and his views still hold power. In fact, they likely carry more weight than ever given the hero's fiasco of a raid. So if there was anyone capable of stoking the flames of rebellion right now, it would be this guy. It can't be good for the heroes that Stain is free then, huh?

Are you excited to see what season six has in store for Stain?