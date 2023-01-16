My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Dark Declaration

My Hero Academia is now gearing up for the full start of the final arc for Season 6, and the newest episode kicked things off with a bang with All For One's dark declaration to the world! The second half of the sixth season spent its first episode exploring the immediate aftermath of everything that happened during the fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front. But while the heroes are recovering from all the losses they have taken, the villains are wasting no time in moving onto the next major step of their plans as All For One continues to rise to power.

With All For One fully taking control of Tomura Shigaraki's body, it's revealed that his next move forward was to free his actual body from the Tartarus prison. Following a massive breakout in which he freed all of the other villains locked away in Japan's many prisons, and his nearing complete control of Shigaraki's body, All For One has made his declaration that his real plan to is wreak further havoc on the world and become a true demon lord that rules over it.

This whole sequence. 🔥 They gave AFO the same Dabi treatment this episode. This has me excited for similar tonal scenes in upcoming episodes like Deku vs Nagant & maybe even Shigaraki pulling up on Star; IF they do it.#MHA #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/y8YAJDTP3C — Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) January 14, 2023

What is All For One's Plan for My Hero Academia Season 6?

Episode 128 of My Hero Academia sees All For One moving forward with his grand plan to gain as many of the potential villains under his control as possible. After destroying the prisons across Japan, he declares to Spinner and the surviving League of Villains members that he needs time for Shigaraki's body to fully heal after his fight against the heroes. It's here that he reveals that his plan is not for full destruction like Shigaraki wants, but control.

Declaring that once he gets full control of One For All, and fully uses Shigaraki's body as his next proper form, All For One will rule over the land as its Demon Lord. It's what the villain has been fighting towards this entire time, and all the while gaining all sorts of pawns to make it happen. What do you think All For One is going to do next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!