My Hero Academia Breaks Down Mirio’s Hero Identity

One of the biggest characters in the fourth season of My Hero Academia is Mirio Togata, the happiest member of UA Academy’s Big Three. Thought of as one of the most powerful aspiring professional heroes around, Mirio easily got his spot within the agency of Sir Nighteye, as well as was the original heir apparent to All Might’s One For All quirk. As he joins Midoriya’s side during the young hero’s first day with Nighteye’s work study, Mirio explains why he chose the hero name of “Lemillion” and what he hopes to accomplish by becoming a professional hero.

Prior to Midoriya and Mirio running into the villain Overhaul, the two chat with one another as they attempt to go on patrol. Tasked by Sir Nighteye with reconnaissance of the Yakuza, Mirio passes the time with Izuku by explaining why his hero name is Lemillion. Mirio chose this hero name as he wants to become a hero who “can save one million lives”. With his adept skills in the profession and his quirk allowing him to turn intangible whenever he sees fit, it’s a task that he may well be able to accomplish.

Without going into spoilers, Mirio is going to be a character to watch this season, as his relationship with Midoriya, as well as his confrontations with Overhaul, are going to be highlighted throughout this latest story line. Though his Quirk doesn’t necessarily stack up to the likes of All Might’s and Overhaul’s, it was with intense training and an optimistic attitude that Lemillion became the hero that he is today. As you can recall, when Mirio first appeared, he managed to take down the entirety of Class 1-A, managing to defeat the likes of Midoriya and Bakugo by phasing into the ground and appearing in strategic locations.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.