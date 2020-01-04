My Hero Academia Kicks Off Midoriya v Overhaul Fight

With the most prominent member of UA Academy’s Big Three having suffered a terrible blow, with Lemillion having lost his quirk permanently after being struck by Overhaul’s drug, things some grim for the heroes of My Hero Academia. Luckily, Mirio has back up as Midoriya, Eraserhead, and Sir Nighteye crash onto the scene. With the fight against the Yakuza in full swing, the showdown that fans have been waiting for has begun as Midoriya clashes fists against the terrifying power of Overhaul.

Midoriya is now facing one of the toughest challenges he’s ever encountered, attempting to figure out a way not just around Overhaul’s normal abilities, but against his powered up form that Chisaki unleashes as he deconstructs, then reconstructs, both himself and one of his Eight Bullet goons. Granting himself heightened abilities, as well as a few extra arms for good measure, Overhaul hasn’t just become more powerful, but horrific to look at in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With little other option following Nighteye and Eraserhead being taken out of the battle, Deku is forced to unleash his 20% cowling technique, accessing more of the One For All Quirk he inherited from All Might. Bouncing around the enclosed space, Midoriya employs a “Minnesota Smash” directly onto Overhaul’s head, hoping to take him out in one final blow. This seemed to be the only option for Deku as Chisaki has now proven he has the ability to heal nearly any wound.

Unfortunately for Midoriya, Overhaul isn’t just physically powerful, but a brilliant tactician as he is able to see through Deku’s movements and anticipate the blow. As Overhaul rams more spikes into Deku, the tides turn when Ryukyu, Froppy, and Ochaco slam through the ceiling, proving that the heroes still have a chance to not only bring down Chisaki, but also save Eri from her terrible fate.

What did you think of the titanic struggle between Midoriya and Overhaul? How do you see the current arc concluding? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.