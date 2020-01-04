My Hero Academia Dives Into Why Nighteye Is Afraid Of His Quirk

My Hero Academia is in the thick of the deadly fight against Overhaul. Following Lemillion losing his quirk thanks in part to the power erasing drug developed by the Yakuza, Midoriya, Eraserhead, and Sir Nighteye have entered the fight. With the heroes somewhat split up thanks in part to Overhaul’s terrifying ability, Sir Nighteye squares off against Chisaki in a bloody brawl. With Nighteye giving everything he has to claim victory, we get a better understanding of just why he’s scared to employ his quirk that allows him to see into the future.

As Nighteye employs his quirk in the fight against the head of the Yakuza, the professional hero begins remembering some of the detrimental times that his fortune telling ability came into effect. Sir notes that whenever he uses his abilities, whatever future he sees comes to pass. Regardless of whatever efforts he takes to change the future, he simply does not have the ability to change the outcome of his, or whoever’s, future he documents using his eyes.

Unfortunately for Nighteye, this power has seemingly given him the ability to see his own defeat, as he is impale by spikes formed by an Overhaul who has been given a serious power boost. In breaking apart both himself and his subordinate, Chisaki is able to “fuse” in order to give himself a serious power boost. With his powers at their height, a number of new arms springing from his back, and a strange power of summoning a mouth out of his hand, Sir isn’t able to bring down the brand new threat.

With Sir taken out of the battle, it seems that it will be up to Midoriya, Froppy, Ochaco, and a few of the professional heroes that are still in tact to unite together and attempt to bring down Overhaul. Needless to say, the battle is far from over and will clearly be one of the toughest fights the heroes of My Hero Academia have ever faced.

What do you think of the terrible downside of Nighteye's quirk?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.