My Hero Academia Sees Mineta Delivers Cringe Worthy Line To Eri

“I’m Mineta! I can’t wait to see what you look like in ten years!”

And with that, we get what is perhaps the most horrifying line to ever be delivered in the anime that is My Hero Academia. Mineta, the young student of UA Academy who has the ability to create insanely sticky balls from his head, has always been a pervert. He’s referenced his love of his female classmates numerous times throughout the series, wanting nothing more but to be closer to them. Now, Mineta has delivered a line that is beyond the pale in relation to Eri, the young girl who was a hostage of Overhaul throughout the first half of season four!

With Mirio and Midoriya attempting to make Eri feel happy following her terrible situation, the young girl with the ability to “reverse” people she comes into contact with certainly needs a break. In the first half of season four, Eri is held captive by the head of the Yakuza in order to create a Quirk erasing drug, using her blood to perfect the weapon that would change the world. Though Eri was eventually rescued, it came with a heavy price in the form of both Sir Nighteye’s death, as well as the loss of Lemillion’s powers.

Overhaul was captured eventually thanks to a full on assault that saw Eri using her Quirk in order to allow Midoriya to access 100% of his powers without injuring himself, creating the technique of “Infinite 100%”. Though Eri was brought back to a hospital and seen recovering in the hands of the heroes at UA Academy, her powers were still uncontrollable initially, so Eraserhead and his powers of subduing quirks was essential in controlling her abilities.

With Midoriya and Mirio still taking responsibility of the young girl, they both deem it necessary that Eri should have some fun in her life and so bring her to visit UA Academy prior to the Cultural Festival. With Class 1A putting together a rock band, Izuku asks Eri to attend their upcoming performance, but not before Mineta delivers this horrifying line.

Mineta has always had a thing for his female classmates, making attempts to either go on dates with them or get a closer look at them while delivering offensive lines, but this is definitely the most cringe worthy line we’ve ever heard him deliver. While this was also a line that was said in the original manga, we’re shocked that it actually made it into the anime!