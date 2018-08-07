‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Totally Conflicted Over Its Grossest Quirk Yet

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode, “Class 1-A,” saw Izuku Midoriya and his U.A. classmates having to hold their own in the fierce competition that is the Provisional License Exam. After being split into smaller groups, the various teams of U.A. students had to each meet and best a set of rivals in the exam’s dodgeball-style battle royal. For Katsuki Bakugo, Eijiro Kirishima, and Denki Kaminari, that challenge included facing what is by far the most gross and disturbing Quirk that My Hero Academia has ever featured!

The trio of Bakugo, Kirishima, and Kaminari found themselves crossing a stretch of makeshift highway in the exam arena, where they were ambushed by none other than Seiji Shishikura of U.A.’s rival Shiketsu High School. As skilled as all three of the Class 1-A students are, none of them were prepared for bizarre and disgusting quirk that Seiji possesses: “Meatball!”

As defined by the Boku No Hero Academia wiki:

“Meatball: Seiji’s Quirk gives him the ability to manipulate raw flesh. Seiji can turn others into balls of flesh and can manipulate his own flesh in many ways such as detaching his flesh and remotely controlling them, mix his flesh together or enlarge them.”

In the anime, “Meatball” takes the form of people being reduced to little lumps of flesh, with hair, eyes, and teeth protruding from the mess. It looks like some of the grosser pictures of tumors you find in medical science videos (see below), and unfortunately for Bakugo’s bromance partner Kirishima, he was the first to be taken down by Seiji. That provoked Bakugo, who hates the type of self-righteous hero wannabes like Seiji. The stage is now set for Bakugo and Seiji’s epic showdown in the next episode.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.