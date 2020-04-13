My Hero Academia Teases How Deadly Shigaraki’s Experiment Made Him

My Hero Academia‘s manga is now knee deep in one of the bloodiest conflicts between the heroes and villains yet, but much of this build up has been focused on the villains’ side of things. Following the My Villain Academia arc, Tomura Shigaraki reached a new plateau of power and officially became the successor to One For All’s will along with absorbing the Meta Liberation Army into his arsenal. But there’s been something even more dangerous brewing for the villain as he has been subjecting himself to gory experiments to become even stronger.

Working with Dr. Ujiko, Shigaraki has been incubating in a tube and building up for what Ujiko teases as his ultimate form throughout the war arc thus far. But the latest chapter of the series brought this even further as the pro hero Mirko attempts to destroy the tube as she senses that Shigaraki’s current state is far too dangerous to release into the world.

Chapter 268 of the series continues Mirko’s suicide dive through Ujiko’s lab and powerful Nomu enemies as she destroys many of the objects within it. As she attempts to kick the tube that Shigaraki is in, she mentions how he rabbit instincts immediately told her that Shigaraki’s current form is bad news and can’t be released into the world at any cost. This is especially surprising too considering that he’s currently at 75 percent completion.

She cracks the tube Shigaraki is in, but it’s not enough to completely destroy it. If she thinks he’s this dangerous at three quarters of his transformation, then there’s no telling just how much more powerful he’s become. This means it’s more of a race against time than ever as they have to destroy the equipment before Shigaraki reaches whatever completed form that he’s working on with Ujiko.

Shigaraki currently has a boosted quirk that evolved during his fight with Re-Destro, and it already allowed him to decay the area around him with just the thought alone. If his decay abilities have gotten even stronger somehow, perhaps it’s going to be too late to do any significant damage to him should he be freed. Shigaraki’s debut in this war is creeping up on us, and it’s going to be a wild one for sure!

What do you think Shigaraki’s new form will bring? Will he have powers comprable to One For All? Will he singlehandedly turn this fight back in the villains’ favor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!