My Hero Academia Sees SPOILER Accept Shigaraki

My Hero Academia’s current villain focused arc began Shigaraki on a much different mission than expected. Needing to truly become One For All’s successor, Shigaraki needed to win over the massive Gigantomachia. It turned out that winning his respect would take a huge endeavor, and Shigaraki and the League of Villains found themselves struggling in ways they never expected to. But with the detour of the Meta Liberation Army, Shigaraki surprisingly got his way.

The latest chapter of the series not only establishes Shigaraki as the leader of a stronger League of Villains than ever before, but also sees him win the respect of Gigantomachia as the giant fully accepts Shigaraki as All For One’s successor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Meta Liberation Army arc began with All For One’s doctor telling Shigaraki that if he wanted the League of Villains to succeed, they’d need the strength of Gigantomachia. But Gigantomachia refused to see Shigaraki as someone who could take the place as someone as influential as All For One. But in Chapter 239 of the series sees Re-Destro officially surrender and declare Shigaraki as the new leader of the Meta Liberation Army.

Seeing this unfold as Shigaraki stands tall over a crowd of enemies, Gigantomachia begins to cry and declares Shigaraki as a true successor. Seeing this brought him flashbacks to All For One’s overwhelming presence and influence over others, and now Shigaraki has fully succeeded his master. This was the big through line of the series after All For One and All Might had their clash as both Shigaraki and Midoriya tried their best to take over these massive roles, but Shigaraki has taken a major and crucial step forward by the end of this arc.

With Gigantomachia and the Meta Liberation Army now at his disposal, Shigaraki is going to pose a hugely dangerous threat when he turns his attention toward the rest of the world.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.