‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks Off Izuku’s Latest Villain Showdown

Izuku Midoriya is too good at finding trouble. The boy may be the protege of All Might, but the hero-in-training has a long way to go before he is considered a professional. Still, Izuku knows how to pick a fight, and My Hero Academia proved the guy still has it with its latest chapter.

After all, the update did see Izuku get into a full-blown fight with two new villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump released chapter 176 of My Hero Academia, and it caught up with Izuku. The last time fans saw him, he was face-to-face with the baddies Gentle and Bravo as the duo tried to sneak into UA Academis’ cultural festival. Izuku recognized the pair from their quirk Youtube channel, and the hero wasn’t about to let the baddies get past him.

So, naturally, Izuku chose to fight.

As it turns out, Gentle is way more powerful than fans may have guessed. The odd villain may preach about chivalry, but he is not afraid to hit at heroes with his elastic Quirk. Gentle can turn anything he touches into rubber, and he is as good with the gummy gift as Monkey D. Luffy is. Bravo stands to the side filming their fight, but Izuku will not be beaten so easily.

After being blown back, the boy remembers all of the hopes his classmates have for the cultural festival. He doesn’t want his friends in Class 1-A to have their performance ruined, and Izuku is desperate for Eri to have a fun time at the event. Armed with his new support tool, Izuku is able to send off a targeted Delaware Smash at Gentle as the villains tries to flee, and the hero’s gloves keeps him uninjured and aimed. As expected, the baddie did not take well to the challenge, and the new chapter ended with Gentle and Izuku diving headfirst into a construction sight.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Do you think Izuku will take an easy win over Gentle? Or does the baddie have something in store for the hero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!