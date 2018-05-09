‘My Hero Academia’ Just Saw Izuku Save An Unexpected Villain

A good hero may save some lives, but a great hero can change them as well. My Hero Academia has shown fans the importance of its heroes as guys like All Might have influenced the world with their power. These days, it is Izuku trying to follow in those footsteps, and the hero-in-training proved he can in the manga’s latest chapter.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, then you know chapter 181 kicked off to a dramatic start. Fans watched as a pair of pro heroes converged upon the scene where Izuku has been fighting Gentle. La Brava was doing her best to shield her mentor, leaving Izuku to watch the ordeal go down. The teachers from UA Academy were ready to take in Gentle for picking a full-on fight with Izuku to commit villainous acts, leaving La Brava distraught as her mentor tried to clear her name before being taken in.

So, what does Izuku do? He vouches for the villain and tells his teachers Gentle wasn’t trying to invade UA Academy like Shigaraki did before.

When Izuku was asked if he fought Gentle for real, the hero-in-training gave his opponent the benefit of the doubt. “He was trying to pull a prank on US when I found out. We had a small dispute, but it’s alright now,” Izuku said, totally overooking the massive brawl he had with the baddie.

Of course, the pro heroes still had to take Gentle into custody since he was trespassing, but he got off much easier than he would have otherwise. Izuku’s decision to cut Gentle slack protected both him and La Brava from the full weight of their plans. So, fans will have to wait and see whether this choice comes back to bite Izuku or not.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

