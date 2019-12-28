My Hero Academia Reveals a Stunning Kurogiri Moment

My Hero Academia‘s latest string of chapters have made several huge leaps toward a massive confrontation between the heroes and villains in the future, and the series has begun to fill in major gaps as it explains the answers behind key mysteries. One of which has been Kurogiri’s true identity as a Nomu, but even more shockingly, was that Kurogiri’s base was built off of Aizawa’s best friend that lost his life years before the events of the series. But although Kurogiri’s base identity was revealed, the latest chapter of the series still managed to shock with Kurogiri.

After it was revealed that Aizawa has a tie to Kurogiri thanks to the base for the Nomu being his dead friend, the latest chapter of the series sees some of the black fog that makes Kurogiri’s face fade away as Oboro Shirakumo’s face begins to poke through.

Thanks to Aizawa’s connection to Shirakumo in the past, he had been called in to try and work on the programming for Kurogiri’s Nomu. Aizawa made one emotional plea in order to try and get to his friend on the inside, and Kurogiri started to react erratically. Thus Aizawa continued to push harder in order to break through to Shirakumo’s memories somehow. After one final push from Aizawa and Present Mic, Kurogiri’s fog begins to fade and Shirakumo’s face begins to poke through.

Shirakumo’s face begins to mutter something before forming the word “hospital,” but soon Kurogiri’s Nomu programming kicks back in and the face quickly turns back into the black fog. This short circuit ended things for now, but “Hospital” is some sort of clue as to the future plans of the villains. But with this one breakthrough there is a hope that Shirakumo might be still there in some sort of fashion despite currently only existing as a corpse.

After one final push from Aizawa and Present Mic, Kurogiri's fog begins to fade and Shirakumo's face begins to poke through.

Shirakumo's face begins to mutter something before forming the word "hospital," but soon Kurogiri's Nomu programming kicks back in and the face quickly turns back into the black fog. This short circuit ended things for now, but "Hospital" is some sort of clue as to the future plans of the villains. But with this one breakthrough there is a hope that Shirakumo might be still there in some sort of fashion despite currently only existing as a corpse.