‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Tease Izuku’s Life-Or-Death Battle

Izuku Midoriya has had a rough time of things since joining UA Academy. My Hero Academia has put the boy through his paces, but Izuku has managed to come out of those hurdles alive. Still, the series has used kid gloves with the hero at times, but it won’t be doing that with his next fight.

No, Izuku is about to have a real life-or-death clash with a villain, and it might make up the anime’s greatest fight to date. So, spoilers below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a brand-new blurb for My Hero Academia‘s next episode went live, and the synopsis has got fans wigging out. The title of episode four will be “My Hero”, and you can check out its thrilling description below:

“Izuku works to save Kota! The League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad attacks Izuku and company in their training camp! Izuku rushes to save Kota who was on his own, but an enemy with a sinister Quirk appears. Izuku is in danger!

This Week’s Muscular: Demonstrating his overwhelming power! Among the Leage of illains is a person who excels at hand-to-hand combat named Muscular. He overwhelms Izuku with his physical strength as the latter prepares to fight to the death.”

As you can see, the blurb directly describes Izuku’s fight with Muscular as a deadly one. The villain is not like the lackeys who invaded UA Academy back in season one; No, this villain is in a league of his own, and he will not hesitate to kill Izuku or Kota if given the chance. It will fall to the hero-in-training to get them away from Muscular, and manga fans know how the ordeal plays out in the end.

If you are familiar with the clash, then you know Izuku comes real close to being offed. Muscular is the kind of villain heroes fear the most as he finds sadistic pleasure in killing others, and Izuku finds himself targeted by the brute. It is only thanks to his sheer determination and Kota’s lucky ambush that Muscular is taken down, but Izuku leaves the fight fundamentally altered.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you excited for this battle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!