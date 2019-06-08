This Impressive My Hero Academia Cosplay Fuses Yaoyorozu with Street Fighter’s Cammy

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has a huge roster of characters, and fans have come to love all of them for many reasons. From their personality to strong character design, the series’ characters have come to be some of the most popular choices for fans to churn out cool artwork or cosplay of. Mash-ups are a particularly neat vein of this trend, and now one neat crossover design has been brought to life.

Inspired by the slick My Hero Academia and Street Fighter mash-up art from artist @Kellzallday on Twitter (who you can find here), one Cosplay Artist brought the notable Yaoyorozu and Cammy fusion design to eye-popping life. Check it out below!

Oh, that’s the Philippines ass Momo x Cammy by @Kellzallday pic.twitter.com/9tqGt4QYMY — Lindsgaycosplay @ Ocala Comic Con (@idklindsgay) June 5, 2019

Cosplay Artist @idklindsgay (who you can find on Twitter here) brought the surprising fusion to life, and though both Yaoyorozu and Cammy designs often get critiques for their amount of skin at least it makes sense with Momo Yaoyorozu involved. Her Quirk creates objects from the lipids in her body, and thus needs to show a lot of skin at all times. Yaoyorozu’s hero costume has definitely lead to censorship in some territories, but in that same breath, it makes her a popular choice for cosplay.

Though Cammy doesn’t have the same reasoning behind her look, she’s a popular choice for cosplay too so this fusion makes a lot of sense. If you’re looking for more of this kind of mash-up, @Kellzallday actually has released an entire series of these My Hero Academia and Street Fighter crossovers. You can find the extended Twitter thread at the link here. Previous works include Ochaco Uraraka as Sakura, Momo Yaoyorozu as Cammy, Mina Ashido as Rainbow Mika, Himiko Toga as Juri, Katsuki Bakugo as Ken, and Itsuka Kendo as Chun-Li among many others.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.