My Hero Academia Cosplay Gives Suneater Cool Genderbent Spin

My Hero Academia just wrapped up its Shie Hassaikai arc with the latest episode of the series, and while it’s later events shifted the focus of the fight to Mirio Togata and Izuku Midoriya, one of the early standouts was Tamaki Amajiki. Introduced as a member of the Big Three alongside Mirio and Nejire Hado at the tail end of the third season, Amajiki made a huge impression on fans. Despite his shy demeanor keeping him out of the spotlight, fans wanted to learn more about this young hero as soon as possible. Then we got that wish with a ton of Suneater action in Season 4.

His position as part of the Big 3 might have been a mystery before, but when we saw his hero work in action alongside Fat Gum (and later against members of the Shie Hassaikai’s Eight Bullets) it cemented his place as a hero. A lot of this is due to his pretty cool hero costume too, and artists have done a lot of great work to bring this look into the real world!

Videos by ComicBook.com

One cool spin on Suneater’s hero look is from artist @Sakuraflorr (who you can find on Instagram here), and given that Amajiki’s name comes from him shining even brighter than the sun, this genderbent cosplay of the hero is shining even brighter than that. Check out this Suneating Suneater look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakuraflor (@sakuraflorr) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:10am PST

Amajiki’s big character flaw is that he’s shy and has a tendency to think less of himself, and the fact that his hero costume reflects this comes across even better through cosplay. Much like his abilities, his full hero gear can cover his face and hide himself away whenever he wants. It’s something that doesn’t quite click until you see the costume in the real world, and @sakuraflorr’s take on the gear gives us a pretty tangible and cool way to break it all down!

Hoping to see more of Suneater in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.