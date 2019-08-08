My Hero Academia Side Series Reveals Scary Godzilla Villain

My Hero Academia continues its epic run in both the anime and manga mediums. Midoriya and his classmates easily qualifies as one of the most popular anime franchises to date, with the upcoming fourth season dropping this fall to a high level of fanfare. Aside from the anime, the franchise has managed to expand exponentially with a few spin-off series such as MHA: Vigilantes and the upcoming My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission. With the latter, a description of the comic has been released by a fan online, describing an all new villain that resembles the epic movie titan: Godzilla.

Twitter User Aitaikimochi read the first chapter of the My Hero Academia spin-off, Team-Up Mission, breaking down the storybeats individually throughout the story, making sure to note the arrival of the villainous new antagonist:

She tells everyone of their location, and Iida runs forward to try to stop the villain who has the ball. He finds that the villain is actually being apprehended by another larger villain that looks like Godzilla. Iida tries to stop him, but the Godzilla villain is too powerful. — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 2, 2019

“Team Up Mission” sees the students of UA Academy teaming up with pro heroes to complete a number of different missions that are just too big for them to tackle by themselves. The story itself has already begun earlier this month, but the My Hero Academia fan here has managed to get a sneak peek early at the different aspects of the entire output.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a “Godzilla-Esque” character appear in My Hero Academia, surprisingly enough, ironically named “Godzillo”. The titanic kaiju hero made his presence known in the first My Hero Academia movie, Two Heroes, where he was revealed to be an American hero stomping across the country to fight evil. While his appearance was extremely close to that of the Lizard King, he differed thanks to his rather stylish jacket that he sported throughout.

