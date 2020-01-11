My Hero Academia Shares Creative League of Villains Plan

Now that My Hero Academia has brought Izuku Midoriya’s fight with Overhaul to an explosive and powerful end, it can be easy to forget just how many different players the Shie Hassaikai arc has been juggling in this first half of the fourth season. Shigaraki and the League of Villains made a strong impression when the season first premiered, but have largely taken a backseat to the yakuza. But that doesn’t mean that Shigaraki is done with his machinations as the League of Villains shared quite the creative plan in the latest episode.

As Toga and Twice were the only members allowed to work their way into the Shie Hassaikai for the upcoming raid from the heroes, they were never shy of sharing their discontent with the whole ordeal. In fact, the two of them went off on their own once things were going south, and now Episode 76 of the series has revealed the plan Twice whispered into Toga’s ear.

In a flashback to before the Dragoon Hero Ryukyu broke through the ceiling at the end of Episode 75, Twice and Toga have been revealed they have successfully made their way out of the twisted Hassaikai base and to the surface. As Twice explains, he used his Quirk to make a double of their fellow League of Villains member, Mr. Compress, and used Compress’ ability to dig through the ground.

But the real kicker came when Toga used her copy ability to get herself to look like Izuku Midoriya and tell the other heroes on the surface where Overhaul and the first group of heroes were fighting underground. So while Twice and Toga have seem like chaotic non-entities, they have been pushing together the heroes and Hassaikai behind the scenes. The two of them are after the young Eri as well, and hope to use this chaos as an opportunity to grab her.

Then again, this could also be a misdirect! So we’ll have to wait and see how more of their creative ideas play out. What do you think of Twice and Toga’s plan? Ready for more League of Villains chaos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.