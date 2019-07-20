My Hero Academia Imagines Tokoyami’s Buff Pro Hero Look

My Hero Academia has had a busy week! With its recent panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, which unveiled the English Dub trailer for the upcoming fourth season, fans are rife with anticipation for the return of the franchise this fall. With all the UA Academy student slated to return, one of the strongest will be sure to have a presence as well with Tokoyami and his quirk, Dark Shadow. To celebrate the character, a fan has created his own interpretation of the bird-like character that shows a much “buffer” version of the character.

Shonen Jump’s Official Twitter Account shared this amazing cosplay found at San Diego Comic-Con that presents a buffer Tokoyami who is half enveloped by his Dark Shadow:

Tokoyami sat a bit on the sidelines in the season three finale, not participating in the final fight with All For One, but still training his quirk to find new ways to make it more powerful. As this cosplay shows, the young student has figured out how to wrap Dark Shadow around himself, creating a suit of pseudo-armor to protect himself and vanquish villains. With the arrival of the Big Three students and even more powerful villains coming down the pike, Tokoyami is going to need all the power he can muster this go-around.

Each quirk, however flashy they may be, have a drawback to them. Midoriya’s power sometimes causes his bones to break, Kaminari’s electric powers turn him into a simpleton, and even All Might’s powers flamed out in a spectacular fashion. With Tokoyami’s quirk, sometimes Dark Shadow can become completely uncontrollable, as was the case when the League of Villains attacked the heroes at the start of season three. While it becomes insanely powerful, it can’t differentiate between friend or foe and will attack anything in its path.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that buffs up our favorite My Hero Academia bird-like student? Do you think Tokoyami will have a significant role to play in season four?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.