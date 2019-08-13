My Hero Academia Introduces Aizawa’s Mysterious High School Friend

My Hero Academia‘s big spin-off Vigilantes has been a great extra experience for fans of the main series as it has provided some fun connections between the two manga series. But recently the spin-off has kicked off a major arc focusing on Shota Aizawa’s past and seems to be building up to reveals that fans have been looking forward to seeing unfold in the main series.

And with this exploration into Aizawa’s high school days, one major mystery from the main series has been revealed as the identity of Aizawa and Present Mic’s third mystery friend, Shirakumo, has been unveiled in full in the latest Vigilantes chapter.

Shirakumo was first referenced by Aizawa and Present Mic in Chapter 217 of the main series in which Present Mic as Aizawa about his training of Shinso. He asks if Aizawa sees himself in the young Shinso, or if it’s “about Shirakumo.” This is the last time he’s brought up in the main series, but he’s fully revealed in Chapter 59 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

In this appearance, Shirakumo is one of Aizawa and Present Mic’s classmates at U.A. Academy. He’s got a cloud quirk that allows him to form clouds wherever he likes, and he seems like the complete opposite of Aizawa. While Aizawa is introverted, Shirakumo is loud and is willing to go completely nude in class just because he’s a little wet from the rain.

But as the chapter comes to a close, Aizawa’s narration hints that further interaction with Shirakumo is what helps him change into the hero he is in the series. So while fans wait to see more information on the matter, it seems Vigilantes will be revealing Shirakumo’s full relationship with Aizawa but also why Aizawa never seems to want to talk about it.

If you have never heard of this series, now is the best time to jump in as it’s now tying in some major background information crucial to the main series! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi.