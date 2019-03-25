‘My Hero Academia’ Raises Death Flag Over Favorite Hero

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been in the midst of an arc focused on Captain Celebrity, the boastful pro hero who is spending some time in Japan following some litigious circumstances in the United States. But the latest few chapters have been building curiously to a big goodbye event in which he prepares to leave Japan for good. But “for good,” could end up meaning death given all of the death flags being raised lately.

In the last few chapters of the series, things have been curiously building as things have been going too well for Captain Celebrity and this all comes to a head as he faces off a fleet of flying explosive proto-Nomus in Chapter 50.

Chapter 50 begins with Captain Celebrity celebrating the birth of his child, which is another way the series has been teasing his upcoming death. Death flags often take shape as characters’ lives changing in significant ways like this, and this was one of many good changes in Celebrity’s life. But during his goodbye party, the mysterious speedster villain unleashed his attack.

He releases a squad of explosive flying creatures and they begin attaching themselves to the tower building. Blowing themselves up, the Tower is now in danger of completely falling with all the people at the party trapped inside. Turns out the speedster did this to limit Celebrity’s movement (as he’s figured out the barrier trick behind his superhuman seeming quirk), and continues to send flying bombs.

Celebrity is pinned when he has to keep the tower standing, and thus is left open to take several explosions head on. Soon he’s attacked by a proto-Nomu with rejuvenating bomb fists, and is punched with explosions quite rapidly. Koichi was knocked out of the tower, and is sticking to the side. He’s worried about Celebrity, but Captain Celebrity seems to be holding strong.

He says he’ll be able to take on more attacks, but it’s clear that he’s putting on a brave face as the chapter comes to an end. Though he seems doomed (especially with how much the series has emphasized his leaving Japan to lead a better life), there’s a hint that Koichi will soon jump into action to help when an All Might hoodie lands in his hands.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. It’s written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”

