My Hero Academia Doubles Down on Vigilantism in Recent Update

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is by far the most popular spin-off series to the popular Shonen series, taking a step away from UA Academy and focusing on the lives of crime fighters who operate outside of the system, and with the latest chapter of the manga, it seems as if vigilantes aren't going anywhere any time soon in the world of Deku and company! Though the story of Crawler is coming to a close, with Vigilantes already confirming that its manga will end shortly, it seems as if Vigilantes will continue patrolling the skylines in the world of My Hero Academia!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Chapter 85, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Following the previous chapter which saw the after effects of Pop Step's possession by Queen Bee, creating the fusion of Bee Step, the vigilante was taken to the hospital to heal her nearly terminal wounds, as Midnight had covered for Crawler against the rage of Endeavor. Though Crawler was confronted by a "two faced threat" during the finale of the previous installment, he is licking his wounds and thinking about the insane events that just took place.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As Pop Step recuperated, Soga Kugizaki, the one time villain turned vigilante, is being grilled by the authorities but is surprisingly released following a brief line of questioning. One of the detectives interrogating the hedgehog crime fighter, Detective Tanuma, decides to let the vigilante go, explaining to the other officer that when it comes to vigilantes, they should be pointed at villains to cause the police less headaches in the future.

Vigilantes themselves aren't a subject that has been explored that often in the main series of My Hero Academia, with the focus of the series being set squarely on the young aspiring heroes of UA Academy that would become official crime fighters that work with law enforcement. Even though My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might be coming to a close, it definitely justified its existence with its stories not only revolving around Crawler, but also diving into the earlier lives of Eraserhead, Midnight, and many other denizens of the popular super hero world.

What did you think of the latest manga chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? Do you think this spin-off will get its own anime in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!