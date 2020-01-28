My Hero Academia Theory Predicts One Villain’s Possible Turn

My Hero Academia‘s manga has been gearing up for a major war between the heroes and villains for the last few arcs now, and the latest chapter of the series continued to put the pieces together towards this major conflict. But there’s a different air about things as it’s seeming increasingly likely that this major war will finally take place as every hero has gathered in one area. But the villains are on the move as well, and the pro hero Hawks revealed the inner workings of the newly put together Paranormal Liberation Front as Shigaraki’s army prepares to finally make whatever big move they have been planning.

Chapter 258 of the series teases that at the center of it all, and the center of Hawks’ plan, is surprisingly the villain Twice. As one of the more tragic figures to join the League of Villains simply because the heroic society couldn’t quite deal with his manic personality and dissociative identity disorder, the latest chapter of the series is potentially teasing a heroic turn from Twice as the conflict breaks out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As pointed out by Caleb Cook on Twitter (who also serves as the official English language translator for the Viz Media release of the manga) the context of one of the inner monologues Hawks has might point to him trying to get Twice to somehow work in favor of the heroes because he’s “good natured.”

9/ Context suggests that Hawks will try to flip Twice, or, at worst, trick him into fighting for the good guys (because he’s so trusting/gullible).

Either way, Twice is integral to Hawks’ plan. pic.twitter.com/mHOhnx84B7 — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) January 26, 2020

Chapter 258 of the series revisits Hawks as he continues to infiltrate the inner workings of Shigaraki’s expanded army, and during this time Twice has gotten much closer to him. Continuing to rely on him for help and confiding in him on several emotional things, the two have formed a connection (as far as Twice is concerned). Hawks believes Twice is one of the more dangerous pieces the PLF has at their disposal, but that’s not to say Twice is actually dangerous himself.

Previous chapters of the series revealed how Twice’s power could be used for good like when he saved Toga’s life, so it’s not like Twice doesn’t have the capacity. But turning him might be more difficult than expected. Unless he tricks Twice (as Cook theorizes too), Hawks won’t be able to get him to turn on his found family.

Twice is a tragic figure because the League of Villains was the only group that accepted him for who he is. He’s not inherently a violent person (as he notably hasn’t harmed anyone major in the series thus far), but was ostracized when his quirk became too much for him to bear. Now that he’s leveled out he’s going to be a key piece for either side, but it’s going to be interesting to see which way it all goes.

What do you think? Could Twice have a face turn on the way? Will he die instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.