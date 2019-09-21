My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Reveals English Dub Cast with New Trailer

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has been previously confirmed to have a third season in the works for a scheduled release sometime next year, so there is no better time than ever to go back and watch the first two seasons. For those looking for an English dub release of the series, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for an English dubbed release and will soon be releasing the first two seasons on home video later this Fall.
To get fans ready for the upcoming drop on November 5th, Sentai Filmworks has released a new trailer to give fans an idea of the series’ English dub debut. Along with that, we now have the full cast list for the first two season of the series. The English dub cast for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Seasons 1 and 2 (as revealed on Sentai Filmworks’ official website) is as follows:
- Hachiman Hikigaya – Adam Gibbs
- Yui Yuigahama – Cat Thomas
- Yukino Yukinoshita – Melissa Molano
- Shizuka Hiratsuka – Heidi Hinkel
- Iroha Isshiki – Luci Christian
- Yumiko Mura – Christina Kelly
- Yoshiteru Zaimoukuza – Andrew Love
- Kakeru Tobe – Gareth West
- Hayato Hayama – Scott Gibbs
- Yamato – Orlanders Jones
- Ooka – Daniel Regojo
- Saika Totsuka – Margaret McDonald
- Komachi Hikigaya – Hilary Haag
- Hina Ebina – Natalie Rial
- Kamakura – John Swasey
- Sable – Kyle Colby Jones
- Taishi – Morgan Berry
- Saki – Teresa Zimmermann
- Haruno Yukinoshita – Olivia Swasey
- Rumi Tsurumi – Savanna Menzel
- Hitomi – Avery Smithhart
- Moroi – Maggie Flecknoe
- Sawako Fujisawa, Yokko – Taylor Fono
- Yuka – Allison Sumrall
- Meguri Shiromeguri – Jad Saxton
- Minami Sagami – Caitlynn French
- Chika Nakamichi, Haruka – Christie Guidry
- Yukko – Mai Le
- Kaori Oromoto – Kira Vincent-Davis
- Honmoko Makito – Blake Weir
- Tamanawa – Mike Haimoto
- Jun Kamura – Courtland Johnson
- Yukino’s Mother – Shelley Calene-Black
- Yui’s Mother – Monica Rial
My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The manga release of the series is illustrated by Io Naomichi, and has been running in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since 2012.
The series has been adapted into anime for two seasons with a third season recently announced. The first two seasons are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the series is described as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”