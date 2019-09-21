My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Reveals English Dub Cast with New Trailer

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU has been previously confirmed to have a third season in the works for a scheduled release sometime next year, so there is no better time than ever to go back and watch the first two seasons. For those looking for an English dub release of the series, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series for an English dubbed release and will soon be releasing the first two seasons on home video later this Fall.

To get fans ready for the upcoming drop on November 5th, Sentai Filmworks has released a new trailer to give fans an idea of the series’ English dub debut. Along with that, we now have the full cast list for the first two season of the series. The English dub cast for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Seasons 1 and 2 (as revealed on Sentai Filmworks’ official website) is as follows:

Hachiman Hikigaya – Adam Gibbs

Yui Yuigahama – Cat Thomas

Yukino Yukinoshita – Melissa Molano

Shizuka Hiratsuka – Heidi Hinkel

Iroha Isshiki – Luci Christian

Yumiko Mura – Christina Kelly

Yoshiteru Zaimoukuza – Andrew Love

Kakeru Tobe – Gareth West

Hayato Hayama – Scott Gibbs

Yamato – Orlanders Jones

Ooka – Daniel Regojo

Saika Totsuka – Margaret McDonald

Komachi Hikigaya – Hilary Haag

Hina Ebina – Natalie Rial

Kamakura – John Swasey

Sable – Kyle Colby Jones

Taishi – Morgan Berry

Saki – Teresa Zimmermann

Haruno Yukinoshita – Olivia Swasey

Rumi Tsurumi – Savanna Menzel

Hitomi – Avery Smithhart

Moroi – Maggie Flecknoe

Sawako Fujisawa, Yokko – Taylor Fono

Yuka – Allison Sumrall

Meguri Shiromeguri – Jad Saxton

Minami Sagami – Caitlynn French

Chika Nakamichi, Haruka – Christie Guidry

Yukko – Mai Le

Kaori Oromoto – Kira Vincent-Davis

Honmoko Makito – Blake Weir

Tamanawa – Mike Haimoto

Jun Kamura – Courtland Johnson

Yukino’s Mother – Shelley Calene-Black

Yui’s Mother – Monica Rial

My Youth Romantic Comedy is Wrong, As I Expected — otherwise known as My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU in anime or by its shortened Oregairu — is a series of light novels created by Wataru Watari with illustrations provided by Ponkan8. The manga release of the series is illustrated by Io Naomichi, and has been running in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since 2012.

The series has been adapted into anime for two seasons with a third season recently announced. The first two seasons are currently now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the series is described as such, “So exactly what’s going to happen when Hachiman Hikigaya, an isolated high school student with no friends, no interest in making any and a belief that everyone else’s supposedly great high school experiences are either delusions or outright lies, is coerced by a well meaning faculty member into joining the one member “Services Club” run by Yukino Yukinoshita, who’s smart, attractive and generally considers everyone in her school to be her complete inferior?”