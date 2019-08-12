Naruto Reel Points Out Anime Error Most Fans Missed Years Ago

Naruto became one of anime’s top series thanks to its knuckle-headed hero, and the ninja is still thriving these days. With Boruto carrying the series forward, Naruto is as relevant as ever with new fans stumbling upon the show every day. And thanks to one netizens, new and old audiences are wondering how they missed a continuity error from the anime’s early days.

Over on Reddit, a user called Phennic90 posted a short reel showcasing the moment. As you can see below, the clip focuses on Iruka as the older man treats Naruto Uzumaki to some food in a well-known seen.

But did you happen to notice Naruto’s collar changes mid-scene?

If you watch carefully, you will see Naruto’s collar change at just the right moment. The boy is seen eating ramen with a pair of chopsticks in hand. Before taking a bite, Naruto’s collar is orange and white, but it becomes all white after the boy begins slurping down noodles. The little continuity error is an easy one to miss unless you are looking, and fans think Irukua’s fraught expression is the perfect reaction to such a blip.

Of course, fans have been quick to scrutinize this clip. This scene is a very famous one in the anime, so it has been done up more than one. It seems the original anime did get all its colors right, but a latter flashback or cutscene altered the palate after the fact. So it is up to you to decide which color scheme works the best.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.