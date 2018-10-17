‘Naruto’ Sets Up A Growing ‘Boruto’ Fan-Theory

Boruto has prompted plenty of fan-theories during its short run, and it promises to spin off even more. The popular shonen feels like it has just started, giving fans the opportunity to connect any dot between the sequel and Naruto. Now, a certain summon has got fans eyeing Boruto Uzumaki real close, and there’s good reason.

After all, a snake named Garaga might have given fans a heads up about Boruto and a grisly scar he rocks as a young adult.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with its new episode, and the update had plenty to sift through. The episode begins with Boruto and his comrades facing off with snakes in Ryuchi Cave, and Garaga isn’t too pleased to see the kids.

As the episode continues, fans learn more about Garaga and his curious past. It turns out the summons was contracted to a ninja long ago, but their personalities conflicted in battle. At one point, the ninja betrayed Garaga, blinding him in one eye. When the snake shows his disability to Boruto, his white eye drew serious comparisons to the boy’s little-seen Jougan, but that isn’t the only thing fans picked apart.

Over on social media, fans began piecing together how Garaga may foreshadow one of Boruto’s future injuries. As the duo are temporarily tied by a summoning contract, it wouldn’t be crazy for their histories to align. Fans know how Garaga was blinded already, and a flash-forward confirmed that same eye in Boruto is scarred down the line. The similarities have got some fans speculating whether Boruto will be blinded by a close friend in the same way Garaga was. After all, the Jougan is a rare Bloodline Talent to wield, and it isn’t hard to imagine Kawaki getting jealous over the power a la teenage Sasuke.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has done well in Japan. Recently it even made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.