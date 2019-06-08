Naruto Fans Spot New Details About Konohamaru’s Family

Konohamaru is a mainstay in the Naruto series, starting out as a young ninja following Naruto’s coattails, he grew to become an excellent teacher to the young students of Konoha. Taking the lead as the sensei of Team 7, Konohamaru now teaches Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura’s children, hoping to prepare them for their lives as ninja. Keen eyed Konoha fans managed to discover a new piece of history for the bratty ninja turned teacher with the manga going into details about Konohamaru’s parents specifically.

Twitter User Danbito shared this new nugget of information from the manga, “Road to B” that was created in anticipation of the Boruto: Naruto The Movie:

#DailyNarutoTrivia No. 134 – In the promotional manga, “Road to B”, for Boruto: Naruto the Movie, it was revealed that Konohamaru’s parents were elite Jonin under the Third Hokage Sarutobi’s direct command as ANBU Black Ops. pic.twitter.com/6yHEwJGxYT — Dan’s Naruto Facts (@danbito_) May 30, 2019

The ANBU ninjas of Konoha are essentially the ninja who handle the “wetwork” of the Hidden Leaf village. Usually delegated with assassination missions, one of the most prominent members was Kakashi, the first teacher to Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura as part of Team 7. This particular manga revealed that Konohamaru’s parents were members of this secret delegation, working under the authority of the third Hokage.

Konohamaru’s uncle, Asuma Sarutobi, was one of the most tragic deaths in Naruto’s history, with his daughter continuing the tradition of assisting Konoha in the form of the young ninja Mirai. One of Naruto’s greatest strengths as a series wasn’t just the electric battles and three dimensional characters, but the amount of attention paid to the history of this ninja world and the long continuities of these characters. Even after all these years and well into the story of the sequel series Boruto, fans are still finding new details and secrets to this day.

