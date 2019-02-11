‘Naruto’ Reveals How Strong Ino Has Become

Naruto focused much of its attention on Team 7 when it got started, but the Leaf Village has more squads out than that. In fact, Naruto Uzumaki’s genin class stands as one of the village’s most powerful to date, and the series just made sure to give props to a familiar kunoichi.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live with a new chapter, and it was there fans saw Ino Yamanaka show off her skills. Sure, the clan leader might spend her days working in a flower shop, but Ino wants fans to know there is more to her than carefully arranged florals.

As chapter 30 comes to a close, fans get to see Ino in action as one of the Leaf Village’s sensor leads. The heroine inherited the gig in light of her father’s death during the Fourth Great Ninja War, prompting her to become versed in the intelligence field. With the Yamanaka clan tasked to sense foreign chakra inside the village, Ino’s job is an important one, and she does not let a time of peace lower her guard.

Delta decides to put that theory to the test, and the Kara members comes to learn Ino is still on the top of her game. The baddie decides to infiltrate the Leaf Village after pinpointing the location of Kawaki remotely.

“From here on out, they’ll be able to sense me. I guess I’ll take my chances,” Delta tells herself before throwing herself into the village.

Of course, Ino is quick to notice the signature, and she is able to use her clan’s signature techniques to speak with her division remotely.

“Chakra data comparison in progress. No matches! It’s a new one,” one ninja informs Ino, prompting the head to contact Naruto directly.

The quick moment may not seem like much on paper, but fans will know how impressive Ino and her gig are. The once vain heroine is now tasked with recognizing the chakra signature of countless ninja to keep the Leaf Village safe from unwanted intruders. With a direct line to the Hokage, Ino has found herself in a position as powerful as the one her father had with the Third Hokage, and fans have little doubt Inoichi would be proud.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.