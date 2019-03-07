‘Naruto’ Cosplayers Get Cute With An Uzumaki Family Photo

Naruto has plenty of cosplayers on its side, but there are some looks that stand out. Now, one of those looks is going viral on social media, and fans agree it is almost too cute for words.

Taking to Twitter, a well-known Japanese cosplayer known as xMiaCaNx shared their latest look with fans. The cosplayer, who often does looks with his wife, roped in their son for a cosplay that better go in his baby book.

After all, Naruto didn’t get to enjoy a day out with his parents in the anime; The least this cute family could do is live it up in his stead.

【NARUTO】

うずまき家族がイオンに買い物しにきてたようです🍥🍥🍥 photo ゆっきー ミナト みかんくん

クシナ ランチパック提督

ナルト 息子#コスモール pic.twitter.com/YZOIHXP6x7 — みかんくん (@xMiCaNx) March 5, 2019

As you can see below, the cosplayer uploaded two photos from a recent look of theirs. The first is taken from the back and shows him dressed up as Minato Namikaze while his wife cosplays Kushina Uzumaki to the right. The pair are holding hands with their son who is wearing a Naruto two-piece between them, and he seems plenty happy to explore with his family.

Of course, Naruto did get some time in the anime to meet with his parents, but the hero was already a teenager by that time. In fact, the lead didn’t even learn who his father was until he lost control of his Tailed Beast during a battle with Pain. As the anime continued, Naruto was able to speak with both his parents and come to terms with their passing. Now, this adorable cosplay helps fans imagine what could have been, and it has got fans feeling a certain sort of emotional.

So, what do you make of this family photoshoot? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

