Naruto Super-Fan Graduates in Style with Sage Mode Outfit

When it comes to big life moments, it is easy to think of a few. From birth to death, there are lots of things which define a person like marriage or finding their first job. Of course, graduation is high on that list, and one Naruto fan decided to celebrate the big occasion with a bit of Uzumaki flair.

Taking to Reddit, a fan known as margiokpop gave the Naruto fandom something to geek out about. The user posted photos from a shoot they took before graduating. The outfit sees the girl wearing a graduation cap as usual, but their outfit gets a total makeover from there on out.

After all, one cannot graduate like Naruto without doing a few thing extra. Wearing the color orange is all but mandated, and this fan delivered with their updated look.

As you can see above, the photoshoot sees the girl wearing a red-and-black cloak which comes from Naruto’s wardrobe. The outfit is one which Naruto wears when he mastered Sage Mode all the way back in Naruto Shippuden. With an orange-and-black tracksuit underneath, the look borrows straight from Naruto, but there are a few upgrades. After all, the Hidden Leaf hero isn’t one to wearing high heels, but this fierce look serves up serious style with its strappy shoes.

Of course, there are other fans who have celebrated their graduations with Naruto, but few manage to pull off a photo shoot like this one. Between the cloak and the heels, this fan is ready to bounce out of school and they’ll have Naruto backing them every step of the way.

