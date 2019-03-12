Viral ‘Naruto’ Clip Shows How Much Naruto Has Grown

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series is still one of the most popular action anime and manga series to this day, and a major part of the series’ draw is watching how the main character Naruto grow throughout its run.

One clip in particular has gone viral for showing just how much he grew through the course of the series, and it’s in a sneakier way than you’d expect. Check it out below.

Noted by Cerber96 on Reddit as the moment they “realized that Naruto has really grown up” when he uses his Rasengan technique with one hand in his base form. This clip in particular comes from one of the final few episodes of the series in which Naruto and Sasuke put their years long rivalry to bed with one final battle at the Valley of the End.

This moment is a “blink and you’ll miss it” event as Naruto finally uses a one-hand Rasengan has no fanfare to it. There’s one moment he uses it before this, however, in the fight against Obito in his Ten-Tails Jinchuuriki form, but it didn’t get much attention either.

Naruto using a Rasengan with one hand is a huge deal because before the series came to an end, he could only build up the Rasengan technique with the help of his Shadow Clones. His biggest weakness was chakra control due to the Nine-Tailed Fox sharing his body, but he gained a greater control of it toward the end of the series as he bonded with Kurama more. It’s why he’s such a powerful presence in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, even in his base form. Seeing such growth like this is why fans still love Naruto, and are watching the sequel series to see what his son will be able to do.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

