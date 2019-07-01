Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Comes Under Fire For Brazilian Subs

It would be putting things lightly to say the coming of Neon Genesis Evangelion to Netflix has been rough. Fans were optimistic about the classic series’ move to the streaming service, but those dreams had holes punch in them come June. A slew of translation drama prompted fans to question how the anime was handled by executives, and those queries are only getting louder.

And as it turns out, a good few people in Brazil are not so happy with the subs they received of the anime.

Taking to Reddit, a user known as gelado1000 aired their grievances with the Brazilian translation of Neon Genesis Evangelion. The Netflix subtitles are being lambasted for using out-of-place idioms and memes. So, you can see why fans of Shinji might not be okay with how the lead is being handled.

“I just wanted to share that someone thought that straight up fricking the subs on this highly loved anime was a good idea and I’m just so confused. The one “meme” that got me into doing this rant was in episode 8 where one Eva was in a ship and the captain said something like “I’m not letting this robot free from here” (something in close), and they translated with “I’m not letting this robot free, light and loose” which is a part of a song….. Livre leve e solta,” the fan shared.

Continuing, the fan said they found two other instances where lines were translated using Brazilian slang. Other Brazilian fans have hopped on the Reddit thread to agree with the post with one fan writing, “Holy f—k, those are some trash tier subs.”

This new complaint is just one of several which have cropped up from Netflix’s translations of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Not only did the anime’s Italian dub get taken down after fans rose up against the recording, but the English one has come under fire too for shaking up lines between Shinji and Kaworu.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.