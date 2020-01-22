Will Netflix’s Witcher Anime Follow the TV Series or Game?

Fans are still reeling from the big announcement that the main cast of the live action series, that follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, will be providing the voices for an anime interpretation of the series titled, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf“. The upcoming movie will explore a brand new adventure for this world of sorcery in the medium of anime, promising to pit Geralt against a brand new threat and partner with some adventurers old and new. Witcher fanatics are wondering whether or not this upcoming movie will follow the events of the tv series or the game and we have the answer ready for you!

The events of this movie will be following the scenarios that took place in the recently released television series, so fans of the video game franchise may feel a bit disheartened by the news. However, based on the quality of Henry Cavill’s performance and the reception that the first season has received, we would imagine that fans will walk away from this new interpretation satisfied.

The Witcher series is one that stretches over novels, video games, and television shows, with the stories of Geralt continuing through the decades. With its recent popularity pushed by Netflix’s series, we’ve never seen Geralt appear more! Regardless of what medium he may appear in, rest assured that we’ll bring you the latest information drops with regards to Geralt and his adventures.

Here’s how Netflix describes the live-action series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf does not currently have an announced release date. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's live-action The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri.