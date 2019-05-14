Dragon Ball Merchandise Commercial Sees Vegeta Fight a Bathtub

Frieza. Cell. Majin Buu. Beerus. Zamasu. Jiren. All these villains pale in comparison to Vegeta‘s inability to decipher what is the proper way to clean a bathroom. In a joint venture between Dragon Ball and Japanese cleaning product manufacturer, Kao, an animated segment shows Vegeta being pushed by Bulma to clean the bathroom with explosive results!

The commercial starts off with an angry, despondent Vegeta, depressed about the fact that he no longer has any enemies to vanquish. An angry Bulma yells to Vegeta that he needs to clean the bathroom but as is typically the case with Vegeta, things go quite awry. The Prince of All Saiyans notices both pink residue and black mold in his bathroom, causing him to unleash a “Final Flash” attack on it, completely blowing out the bathroom. Bulma stumbles onto the destruction, making a recommendation for Vegeta to clean up the mess with the Kao cleaner, labeled with Dragon Ball Z images.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Twitter User Herms98 took time to translate the commercial, allowing English audiences to experience the glory of cleaning a bathroom Dragon Ball style.

Vegeta has always been humorous in the fact that he’s never quite wrapped his head around human culture, vying instead to focus entirely on training to attempt to surpass Goku. Ironically enough, it was this part of his character that seemingly drew Bulma to him with the two becoming a family and having two children.

The products themselves have been around for quite awhile, with this commercial originally being released last year. The cleaning supplies themselves tout pictures of Goku, Gohan, and Frieza in their classic DBZ action poses. Whether or not we’ll be seeing some of these hitting state side in the future is still up in the air but as long as we get segments of Vegeta fighting a bathroom, they can make all the Dragon Ball Z merchandise they want.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!