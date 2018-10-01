‘Nisekoi’ Live-Action Film Debuts First Trailer

Videos by ComicBook.com

Preparing for its release in Japan this December, Nisekoi‘s live-action film debuted its first full trailer for the adaptation and it’s full of the wacky shenanigans fans have come to expect from this series.

For those wondering how a live-action film would adapt Nisekoi’s often outlandish reactions, it seems to be handling it quite well. Performances seem exaggerated, the physics of the adaptation remind you of the anime (as Chitoge easily tosses Raku in the classroom wall), and there are plenty of fun hijinks in the trailer already. The full film is certainly going to be one fans won’t want to miss.

Nisekoi‘s live-action adaptation is currently scheduled to open December 21 in Japan, and is directed by Hayato Kawai. The cast includes Kento Nakajima as Raku Ichijo, Ayami Nakajo as Chitoge Kirisaki, Natsumi Ikema as Kosaka Onodera, Haruka Shimazaki as Marika Tachibana, Yuta Kishi as Shu Maiko, DAIGO as Claude, Marika Matsumoto as Kiyoko Hihara, Aono Kaede as Seshiro Tsugumi, and Hana Kawamura as Ruri Miyamoto.

Nisekoi (Nisekoi: False Love outside of Japan) was originally created by Naoshi Komi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Raku, the son of a Yakuza leader, and Chitoge, the daughter of a rival gang, who must pretend to date while in public as the result of a secret meeting between their two gangs hoping to end their fighting. But Raku is still intent on learning the secret behind a locket he wears, and a promise he made on the locket to marry a girl he knew during childhood.

VIZ Media licensed the series for an English language release in the West, and has since been collected into 25 volumes since its end in 2016. The series was adapted into an anime series by Shaft in 2014, and it’s 20 episode or so run is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. VIZ Media describes the series as such:

“It’s hate at first sight… rather, a knee-to-the-head at first sight when Raku Ichijo meets Chitoge Kirisaki! Unfortunately, Raku’s gangster father arranges a false love match with their rival’s daughter – who just so happens to be Chitoge! However, Raku’s searching for his childhood sweetheart from ten years ago, with a pendant around his neck as a memento, but he can’t even remember her name or face!”