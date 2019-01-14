‘One Piece’ Sees Katakuri Target A Shocking Victim

One Piece has gotten good at keeping its focus, but it seems Charlotte Katakuri has not quite mastered the ability of being single minded. The Sweet Commander might be fighting Monkey D. Luffy these days, but the anime’s latest episode saw the man make a surprising target shift.

This weekend, One Piece came out with a brand-new episode, and it was there fans saw Katakuri level up is rage. The villain is not one characterized by anger as his Observation Haki is dependent upon him staying calm, but Katakuri did fume after he learned the havoc his little sister Flampe wreaked on his match.

As fans will know, Big Mom’s young daughter showed up on the battlefield while Luffy and Katakuri went about their fight. The girl tried to assassinate Luffy with her silent darts, but the Straw Hat managed to dodge her lethal hit. The opening allowed Katakuri to hone in on his sister’s presence, and he started episode 868 by targeting the brat.

Moving to confront Flampe, Katakuri decided to teach the girl a lesson about interfering. The older man didn’t raise a hand against the girl, but he did ruin her illusion of himself. By revealing his mouth to his sister, Katakuri managed to make Flampe disgusted with her once-idol, leaving her to throw a truly impressive fit. In fact, the girl only calmed down after Katakuri and Luffy demonstrated their shared Conqueror Haki. The monstrous display knocked Flampe and her minions out cold, but the girl was conscious just long enough to second guess her assumption on how weak Luffy is.

