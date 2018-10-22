‘One Piece’ Just Turned Nami Into A Ninja

When you think of ninjas and anime, Naruto has to be the guy that comes to mind. The shonen icon has become anime’s most famous ninja, but One Piece isn’t about to ignore the profession. After all, the long-running series just introduced its own ninjas, and Nami is keen on joining their ranks.

So, if you are ready to see how Nami might have looked in Naruto, Eiichiro Oda is here to satisfy all your curiosity.

Recently, One Piece shared its new chapter, and it saw the Straw Hats undertake some new jobs. With Kinemon ready to initiate his clan’s quest for revenge, the pirates are down to help the samurai get back at Wano’s corrupt rulers, and Nami will help do that by becoming a ninja.

Op spoilers // nami is the hottest female ninja out there pic.twitter.com/Nx2nNI9rdr — luna (@vinscut) October 19, 2018

As Kinemon explains, the navigator’s specialized attacks work perfectly for any ninja in training. “Nami’s weather techniques are practically ninjutsu,” the man says, and Kinemon makes it official by giving the heroine a makeover worthy of any kunoichi.

As you can see above, the makeovere is a sexy one. Nami is transformed with her crew through the Clothes-Clothes no Jutsu, and it puts her in a short kimono. The garment is a sexy off-the-shoulder number, and Sanji is quick to ogle the look. Nami raises a question about whether she should be wearing a revealing get-up as a ninja, but Kinemon won’t hear anything against it.

“That is the attire of a kunoichi!!”

While this isn’t the first ninja welcomed to One Piece, it is the first time a Straw Hat has tried their hand at the gig. Earlier in the series, the pirates met a ninja named Raizo who hailed from Wano, and it looks like Nami can be considered his junior now.

So, are you a fan of this (temporary) career shift for Nami…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.