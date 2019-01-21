‘One Piece’ Preview Teases The Power Of Luffy’s New Form

One Piece has given Dragon Ball Z a run for its money as of late when it comes to fighting. Thanks to Monkey D. Luffy, the Straw Hat has been fighting one of Big Mom’s sons for ages now, but the fight will hit its climax soon.

After all, Luffy just unlocked a brand-new form, and One Piece is teasing its all-out power in a new preview.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the weekend, One Piece set out episode 869 for fans. It was there fans were teased with the arrival of Gear Four: Snake-Man. Though the form itself was not seen in full, Luffy got across its power just through the transformation sequence alone. So, One Piece made things even more official with its preview for next week’s episode.

“Snake-Man, a new Gear Four form, is finally unveiled. Luffy who has evolved stunningly and Katakuri, the formidable man who sees into the future, get into the last deadly struggle,” the preview’s narration revealed.

“It’s going to be a battle that no one has ever seen before!”

Not only does the preview’s narration give hints about Luffy’s new form, but it shows some of the power at work. In a few shots, fans can see Luffy let off a series of hardened punches. The attacks seem to move at will, giving Luffy a much better chance at hitting Katakuri despite his use of Observational Haki. So, it looks like the Snake-Man form might just be the thing of nightmares for the Sweet Commander.

So, how hyped are you to see this new form in action? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.