‘One Piece’ Reveals Sabo All Aged Up

One Piece is all about that shonen youth, but its stars won’t be young forever. Even if Monkey D. Luffy wanted to be a teenager forever, he’s got to grow up one day, and One Piece just reminded fans of that through Sabo.

Sorry, man. It doesn’t look like Sabo ages that well. Maybe it’s to blame on stress?

Recently, the creator of One Piece revealed what Sabo will look like all aged up. Right now, the character is a young adult as he acts as a Revolutionary Army lead. However, when Eiichiro Oda was asked by a fan what an adult Sabo would look like, things got weird fast.

Sabo 40 and 60 years old. Drawing by ODA pic.twitter.com/pdvf7uakVS — SPY – سباي (@Spy_0taku) September 2, 2018

As you can see above, the famed artist drew Sabo at four points of adulthood. Fans are given a look at how the character could end up, and they are shown two very different versions.

On the top, fans are seen a take where Sabo had a happy ending. At 40, the character is still smoking with his longer hair, and his growing mustache would make Gol D. Roger proud. By the time he is 60, Sabo keeps his hair combed back, and fans can see his massive scar decorating his face.

Below the first drawings, Oda imagines a future where things go poorly for Sabo. At 40, it seems like the rogue has returned to his family and embraced their noble-loving ways. He is seen twirling his mustache like a true villain, but his riches don’t spoil him for good. By the time Sabo hits 60, he looks haggard with his unkempt hair and clothes. It turns out Sabo has become an alcoholic at this point, and the drawing is actually a bit heart-wrenching to look at.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Its popular anime has accumulated nearly 900 episodes, making it one of Japan’s longest running shonen shows. Currently, the series is exploring the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc which has pit Monkey D. Luffy against Big Mom and her even bigger crew.