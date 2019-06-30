Craig of the Creek Sneaks In A Little One Piece Easter Egg

You might not think there is much crossover between cartoons and anime, but that is not the case. Like film and television, the two mediums borrow from one another, and it isn’t hard to see why easter eggs tend to travel between them. And if you think that is not the case, then all you got to do it look at Craig of the Creek to see otherwise.

Recently, Craig of the Creek proved its okatu interests, and it did so with a special One Piece nod. Taking to Reddit, a fan pointed out a recent episode’s nod to the shonen classic, and it had to do with a familiar ship.

As you can see below, there is a familiar easter egg sitting in Craig of the Creek. There is a still of a ship that looks similar to the Going Merry. With a sheep’s head on the front of the ship, Craig of the Creek makes its own Going Merry look real adorable.

If you are curious about this easter egg, it comes in during “Summer Wish”. The update follows J.P. who wishes he could become his own pirate captain. His dream comes true when he is given a miniature pirate ship, and it just so happens to be one which Monkey D. Luffy worked with years ago. Now, J.P. needs to start his own One Piece binge and learn all of the lessons he can from the Straw Hat crew.

