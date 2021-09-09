One Piece Explains Yamato’s Unwavering Obsession with Oden

Yamato is one of the most popular characters to be introduced during the Wano Arc and the offspring of Kaido has been placed into one of his most difficult battles to date as he faces down his father, the all-powerful captain of the Beast Pirates. With the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga giving us a look into the earlier days of Yamato, we can see not only why the swashbuckler grew closer to the legend of Kozuki Oden but how said legend was cemented into his brain following the rough times brought about by Kaido.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, Chapter 1024, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the War For Wano Arc.

With Yamato currently battling his father in his ultimate form, we see Kaido’s offspring in his earlier days as a toddler, locked inside of a cave with renegade samurai who were captured by the Beast Pirates. Holding onto the lost journal of Oden, Yamato already loved Oden to the point wherein he took on the name of the Wano Shogun, but it was in the sacrifice of the samurai that surrounded him that his passion was truly ignited.

Running into a few samurai in the cave that were willing to share their slim resources with Yamato, one of said samurai seems to bear a striking resemblance to none other than Roronoa Zoro, leaving many to theorize that the Straw Hats’ resident swordsman might have more connections to the nation of Wano than he had originally believed. As many fans believe that Zoro might be the one to cut down Kaido with the sword of Wano, we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if more of his origins were revealed to tie into the isolated nation.

With the saviors of Yamato expressing their admiration for Oden, it was clear that the potential next member of the Straw Hat Pirates would always hold the name of Kozuki’s as she attempted to fulfill his dreams of tearing open the borders of their nation.

Do you think Yamato will assist in realizing the dream of Kozuki Oden? Will the Straw Hats manage to take down the Beast Pirates?