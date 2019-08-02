MMA Star Morgan Charriere Goes Viral For One Piece Shoutout

Sometimes, you can forget just how long of a reach that One Piece has when it comes to influencing the world at large. The insanely popular anime franchise has managed to appear in a brand new arena, that of Mixed Martial Arts Fighting, or the MMA for short. While Luffy would be a ringer with his rubber abilities in the ring, one fighter, Morgan Charriere, has taken the opportunity to show off his love of the series by waving a Straw Hat Pirates’ flag as he entered the ring in a recent match!

Reddit User BritishSkyPirate shared the image itself which clearly shows that if Morgan were a character appearing in the world of the Grand Line, he’d be sporting a straw hat of his own while fighting in an entirely new arena:

Morgan’s record is definitely worthy of the Straw Hat Pirates as he’s received 14 wins in his career, 8 losses, and 1 draw while fighting as an MMA brawler. The martial artist is so into One Piece in fact that he sports the nickname of “Luffy” throughout his time as a fighter. Morgan began his career with a big victory at 17, becoming a champion for Muy Thai within the French Federation. We’re sure that the MMA fighter will have several more One Piece nods as he continues his career considering his love of the series.

One Piece itself is rampant with fist fighting action, with nearly all of Luffy’s fights involving him stretching his limbs and hurling them at break neck speeds to attempt to take down his opponents. Though his powers have grown and changed throughout the years, that wouldn’t stop Luffy from fighting right into a martial arts tournament were he to choose to jump into one similar to the MMA.

