One Piece Shares Official Wano Arc Character Designs

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc will officially debut in the anime in just a couple of weeks, and a major draw of the arc for fans who have been reading through the manga has been the return of the full Straw Hat crew. After hiding out on Wano for some time, Zoro, Robin, Usopp, and Franky will be returning to the anime. But a big part of hiding out was their new looks, and fans got a good look at their makeovers recently.

One Piece recently shared a closer look at the Straw Hats’ new looks once they enter Wano and try to blend in, and they help emphasize the arc’s Japanese cultural influence. You can check them out below!

One Piece Wano Country arc anime character designs. pic.twitter.com/2D3l0lHrA9 — SPY (@Spytrue) June 13, 2019

With this spread, fans get a good close look at Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Brook, Franky, Robin, and Nami. Their looks are each inspired by various elements of older Japanese culture, and it’s a pretty fun time for Luffy and Chopper especially as they have always been big fans of this kind of stuff. The best part of these new looks too is that each of the Straw Hats get new nicknames to better fit the classical naming conventions of the region.

One Piece‘s anime will be entering a new era with the Wano Country arc. The series will feature new designs by new character designer Midori Matsuda. The anime will also be directed by Dragon Ball Super: Broly and One Piece Film: Z director Tatsuya Nagamine, and he teased many of the major moments coming in the Wano arc in a recent interview. With these new designs, new region, and new staff, fans can’t help but feel refreshed about all of this new stuff coming on the horizon.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.