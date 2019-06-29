One Piece: Stampede Reveals Official Subbed Trailer

Not satisfied with simply entering into Wano Country, the Straw Hat Pirates are taking a bit of a detour in their upcoming movie, One Piece: Stampede. With Luffy and his crew discovering a “Pirate Festival”, an event “for pirates, by pirates”, they’ve battened down the hatches and set sail for this new island to compete against other swashbucklers for a chance at treasure from the legendary Gol D. Roger. With the movie on its way, a new subbed trailer has dropped giving fans new insight into the events of the film.

Toei Animation revealed the latest trailer on their Twitter Account, promising a brand new adventure that may prove perilous to a few members of the Straw Hats:

Pirates Fest, here we come! The hunt for Roger's treasure is on. Watch the final trailer for ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE! Coming to Japanese cinemas on 8.9.19!

Anime movies are a funny addition to individual series. Normally, they are considered outside of canon but there are exception such as Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which counted as the latest continuation of both the anime and manga Dragon Ball series. Stampede is unique in that it is in part created from the mind of the One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, so how this will necessarily affect the series as a whole is yet to be seen, if at all.

It’s clear that the fourteenth feature length film of the One Piece series is going to dive into brand new territory, while involving now just our favorite Straw Hat Pirates, but series villains and anti-heroes to boot. The premise of the movie does make for an enticing set piece for fans with potentially all the pirates of the world convening at one spot in order to make a mad dash for a legendary treasure.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.