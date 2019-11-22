Steve Aoki Gives Shout Out to One Piece

One Piece has had a popular run for the better part of this year. In the anime and manga, the Straw Hat Pirates have been battling the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates as they traverse the country of Wano in one of the most popular story arcs of the franchise to date. At the theaters, the fourteenth film of the franchise, One Piece: Stampede, continues to be the most successful movie of the series, dropping Luffy and his crew into the Pirate Expo in search of new treasure from Gol D. Roger. One Piece’s popularity has gained the attention of fans old and new, with the world renown musician Steve Aoki seemingly being added to the list with a photo that pays homage to one of the series’ most beloved characters.

Reddit User PlayBoiMoh shared this photo of Aoki wearing a One Piece shirt featuring Ace, the deceased brother of Monkey D. Luffy, who gave his life in order to defend his sibling and leader of the Straw Hat Pirates in a titanic tussle that would snuff out his flame:

This isn’t the only time that Aoki has worn something paying homage to the world of the Grand Line, as the popular musician also posted pictures of himself simultaneously wearing a shirt that references the world government of One Piece while also feeding bears:

View this post on Instagram Bearly surviving the weekend!!! 🐻🐻🐻 A post shared by Steve Aoki (@steveaoki) on Oct 6, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

You may know Aoki for some of his killer songs released recently, though you may not know that this isn’t the first time that he’s been involved with anime. The long haired musician was featured in, and provided music for, the video game Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Said Dragon Ball game saw you taking a role as a “time warrior”, attempting to fix timelines along with Trunks and a number of other franchise characters.

What do you think of Steve Aoki’s love for One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.