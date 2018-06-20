Bandai Namco Bringing 3 Major ‘One Piece’ Characters to New Game

One Piece fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of Bandai Namco’sOne Piece: World Seeker video game since it’s the best looking game in the series yet. To further emphasize this, Bandai Namco recently confirmed three great looking characters are coming to the game as well.

Showed off in new screenshots on Bandai Namco’s official Twitter, the heavy-hitters admirals Akainu and Kuzan along with Crocodile are making their way to the anticipated release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of Luffy’s biggest adversaries are coming after him in ONE PIECE World Seeker! Do you have it in you to take the wind out of their sails? Find out when ONE PIECE #WorldSeeker (X1, PS4, PC) hits landfall in 2018! Pre-order your copy today: https://t.co/Zv8P0IW1Rl pic.twitter.com/gUtRWAv7KO — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 19, 2018

One Piece: World Seeker is scheduled for a release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year, and is described as such:

“Play as Luffy as you explore the mysterious Jail Island to uncover the secrets of this unique island city, where cultures that should clash actually end up existing together under the bond of island life. Scale skyscrapers and shops using Luffy’s ‘Gum Gum Devil Fruit’ ability and seamlessly jump from building to building, taking in the sights of Jail Island that blend nature and powerful science to create formidable buildings and bars. Discover the story behind the institutions created by the World Government and the Marines, and help Luffy find the reason why they exist.”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue. One Piece‘s anime series is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.