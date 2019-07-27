One Piece: World Seeker Shares Wacky Hidden Detail for Zoro DLC

Bandai Namco is the king of video games when it comes to anime adaptations. From Jump Force to Dragon Ball FighterZ to Naruto: Shippuden Ultimate Storm, there seemingly isn’t an anime franchise that the producer won’t shy away from. Such is the case with the One Piece game released earlier this year, World Seeker. Though the game dropped to swashbuckling fans months ago, its first piece of DLC has just arrived featuring the Straw Hat Pirates’ greatest Swordsman: Zoro.

Twitter User NewWorldArtur discovered the hilarious easter egg that the minimap cannot be seen correctly, which is perfect considering Zoro’s complete lack of sense of direction:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Zoro’s DLC in World Seeker you can’t see the minimap properly, because it’s Zoro so of course he wouldn’t be able to understand where to go pic.twitter.com/SlYBZ2IZMY — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 14, 2019

Zoro’s inability to understand directions and follow them has been a long running joke within the swashbuckling series and manages to add a hilarious new layer to the usually stoic, disciplined samurai.

One Piece: World Seeker is an open world game that reveals a new story written entirely by the creator of the franchise himself, Eiichiro Oda. Though it was released to mixed reviews across the board, One Piece fans were ecstatic to receive a new story from the creator and also, a new opportunity to play as Luffy and now, as Zoro with this recently released DLC for the game. Aside from the franchise’s self titled video game outing, Luffy and other One Piece characters also appeared recently in the crossover game, Jump Force, with many other heavy hitters from the biggest anime series around.

While the game creates an entirely new island and set of villains for Luffy and company to square off against, the anime has been charging full steam ahead with new encounters of its own in the universally praised Wano Arc. Perhaps at some point in the future we’ll get a Wano inspired game from the folks at Bandai Namco!

What do you think of this hilarious and appropriate easter egg in One Piece: World Seeker? What other hilarious easter eggs have you managed to find in Bandai Namco games? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and One Piece!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.